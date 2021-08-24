Want to book your COVID 19 vaccination slots? Here’s how you can do it easily on WhatsApp

With the news of the third wave of COVID-19 doing the rounds, India is aiming to vaccinate all the adults by the end of this year. This goal might be slightly difficult to achieve, but the Government seems to have made things easier for us by introducing a new and easier way to book vaccination slots. Now you can use WhatsApp to book your vaccination slots easily without much hassle. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted the same and shared this information with everyone.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, “Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book #COVID19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes. Send ‘Book Slot’ to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp Veri OTP Follow the steps Book today.” He even tweeted the link that one can click and book their slots. By following the steps, relevant details can be fetched from CoWIN, the government portal that links every vaccine dose to its recipient.

Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book #COVID19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes. Send ‘Book Slot’ to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp

Follow the steps Book today: https://t.co/HHgtl990bb — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 24, 2021

Earlier, Government had made use of WhatsApp for a significant move. One could get their vaccination certificates via WhatsApp. This came as a relief for those trying to get proof of vaccination with the CoWIN platform reporting glitches on some occasions. Amid concern over a third Covid wave, vaccine certificates are being sought for interstate travel, among other things.

India has given 58.8 crore vaccine doses so far. The Government aims to vaccinate 108 crores adults by the end of this year. What do you have to say about this move by the Government? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

