Was PM Narendra Modi's Twitter account hacked? Tweet of legalizing bitcoin gets deleted

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s verified Twitter account was compromised in the early hours of Sunday. The official account of the country’s leader was used to state that ‘India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender.' This created a state of confusion amidst citizens, with many flooding the micro-blogging site with the screenshot of the now-deleted tweet.

The tweet shared on PM’s official Twitter account read, “India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country.” A state of confusion erupted among netizens, however, they were soon to question if ‘PM’s account was hacked?’ Users also expressed how this manipulation was a ‘big breach’. Only little is known about the incident as of yet. No official statement about the same is released by official sources or the PM himself. One expects a statement from official sources soon.

Take a look at the deleted tweet below:

Looks like PM #Modi’s Twitter account has been hacked. Below tweet is deleted now. pic.twitter.com/hJ2vKaRzbo — Aashwin Sharma (@sober_punjabi) December 11, 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi twitter account hacked? pic.twitter.com/VyTNd2FDSr — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 11, 2021

For those unaware, this isn’t the first time when Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was compromised. Last year, it was hacked post tweets asking his followers to donate in a Bitcoin specific account. The account @narendramodi_in, which is one of the PM’s official accounts and is linked to his personal website and the mobile app, appealed people to donate Bitcoin. The tweet read, “I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with crypto currency. Kindly Donate Bitcoin…” Post this a probe was led by Twitter on the heinous matter.

