WATCH: 125-year-old Yoga Guru Swami Sivananda receives Padma Shri, PM Modi bows down

On Monday, Swami Sivananda, a 125-year-old Yoga Guru from Kashi received one of the highest civilians awards of our nation, Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind during the event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was awarded Padma Shri for his contribution to the field of Yoga. After the announcement of his name, Swami Sivananda knelt before Prime Minister Narendra Modi then, the honourable Prime Minister too bowed down in front of him with folded hands.

Swami Sivananda also knelt down before President Kovind before receiving the honour. President Kovind also reciprocated the gesture and welcomed him with folded hands. To note, Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various fields including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Take a look:

Apart from Swami Sivananda, para-shooter Avani Lekhara, Paralympic silver medalist Devendra Jhajharia, and Hockey player Vandana Katariya received the Padma Shri Award in the Sports category. Sachidanand Swami received the Padma Bhushan Award for his work in Literature and Education. Indian director Chandraprakash Dwivedi received the Padma Shri award for his work in Cinema. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad too received the Padma Bhushan award in the field of Public Affairs.

To note, the awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day. They are conferred by the honourable President of India at the event held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan every year during this time.

