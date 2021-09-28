WATCH: 3 storey building collapses in Bengaluru’s Wilson garden, narrow escape for around 50 residents

In Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden area, a three-storey building that housed metro construction workers came crashing down. No casualties or injuries are being reported thus far. According to several reports, the building was tilting for nearly three years. According to an Indian Express report, the fire department rushed in immediately to the spot after the residents called them and evacuated the building moments before the collapse. The building collapse was caught on camera. Hours after the incident, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) issued a statement saying that metro construction workers who were staying at the building are safe.

BMRCL’s statement read, “BMRCL wishes to clarify that this building was being occupied by about 22 Labourers working for the Underground stretch. Cracks were observed in the basement and the labourers were shifted immediately from the building. No labourer belonging to the Metro works contractor were injured”. Police mentioned that the building had started developing cracks several days ago and have registered an FIR against the building owner Suresh. The building was reportedly 70 years old and came crashing down at around 11:40 AM on September 27.

Take a look at the video:

#WATCH | Karnataka: A building collapsed in Bengaluru today, no casualties or injuries reported so far. Fire Department had evacuated the building before it collapsed. Officials rushed to the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/oWmUBsFm6E — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media and also shared by news agency ANI. The video showed the building, which already had a slight tilt, came crashing down on a narrow street in a residential area. Several users on social media shared the video as it went viral moments after coming on Twitter. Users prayed for and thanked God that no casualties or injuries from the incident were reported.

Also Read| Chappal se Cheating: REET 2021 candidate cheats using 'Bluetooth slippers', don't forget to see viral PICS