WATCH: Adorable Arunachal girl moves netizens with her caring nature in THIS viral video

Updated on Oct 23, 2021 07:27 PM IST  |  24.1K
   
India,Arunachal Pradesh
WATCH: Adorable Arunachal girl moves netizens with her caring nature in THIS viral video (Image: Nima Khenrab Twitter)
Advertisement

The internet is filled with umpteen heartwarming videos that are sure to leave netizens delighted. Speaking of which, recently a short clip of an adorable Arunachal girl consoling her fellow classmates have ignited social media. Setting new examples of empathy and compassion, the tiny girl hails from the Tawang District of Arunachal Pradesh.

In the viral clip, the little girl can be seen consoling his classmate who apparently was sent to a hostel away from his family. The girl tries to cheer him up saying, “Don’t be sad. We will go in holidays; we will go in airplane”. The video was shared by a Twitter user with a heartwarming caption that stated, “Love is an innate trait of humans & not just an acquired quality. The power of love is that it’s contagious. Keep Loving. Look at these kids from a school hostel in remote Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh consoling each other at times of adversity.”

Take a look:

As soon as the clip surfaced on the micro-blogging site, it went viral instantly. Netizens from all across the country hailed the little girl for her sheer display of humanity. While one said, “One of best things on twitter”, another wrote, “I'm fighting back tears witnessing the compassion shared by these kids. Aww!”. The clip also happened to have moved the state’s Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who retweeted the girl’s video on his official Twitter handle. 

Check out the reactions below:

ALSO READ| ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Ahead of India Vs Pakistan match, new video of 'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' guy goes viral

Advertisement

Credits: Nima Khenrab Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All