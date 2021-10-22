WATCH: Adorable Arunachal girl moves netizens with her caring nature in THIS viral video

The internet is filled with umpteen heartwarming videos that are sure to leave netizens delighted. Speaking of which, recently a short clip of an adorable Arunachal girl consoling her fellow classmates have ignited social media. Setting new examples of empathy and compassion, the tiny girl hails from the Tawang District of Arunachal Pradesh.

In the viral clip, the little girl can be seen consoling his classmate who apparently was sent to a hostel away from his family. The girl tries to cheer him up saying, “Don’t be sad. We will go in holidays; we will go in airplane”. The video was shared by a Twitter user with a heartwarming caption that stated, “Love is an innate trait of humans & not just an acquired quality. The power of love is that it’s contagious. Keep Loving. Look at these kids from a school hostel in remote Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh consoling each other at times of adversity.”

Take a look:

Love is an innate trait of humans & not just an acquired quality. The power of love is that it’s contagious. Keep Loving. Look at these kids from a school hostel in remote Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh consoling each other at times of adversity. pic.twitter.com/B58HMJPJzd — Nima (Khenrab) (@NKhenrab) October 19, 2021

As soon as the clip surfaced on the micro-blogging site, it went viral instantly. Netizens from all across the country hailed the little girl for her sheer display of humanity. While one said, “One of best things on twitter”, another wrote, “I'm fighting back tears witnessing the compassion shared by these kids. Aww!”. The clip also happened to have moved the state’s Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who retweeted the girl’s video on his official Twitter handle.

Check out the reactions below:

Awwwww reallyyyyy power of love is really very contagious. Tooooo cute. — Asha Koj (@asha_koj) October 20, 2021

have always been impressed by people who can express their love https://t.co/QAnulwPyuy — Balo Takar (@takar_balo) October 20, 2021

One of best things on twitter https://t.co/34A4FJ6keF — Cosmictrap (@Entropy_404) October 20, 2021

