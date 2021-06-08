WATCH: Arijit Singh, Neelesh Misra pay tribute to COVID 19 warriors with song ‘Jaanein Bachayenge’

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, lyricist Neelesh Misra and singer Arijit Singh decided to create a beautiful song for Covid-19 warriors. Take a look.

The Coronavirus pandemic has certainly been a difficult period for everyone. People all around the world are battling the second wave of the virus and it has been progressively challenging for each person. The sudden spike in Covid 19 cases has caused havoc in the country. The lack of adequate medical infrastructures like oxygen cylinders, concentrators, and hospital beds has overburdened the health care sector. While the country has been under a lot of pressure, the brave Covid 19 warriors have stood at the forefront to help save lives.

The frontline workers have resiliently worked to save patients amid these unprecedented times. Medical professionals have put their own lives at risk for the safety and well being of others. Now, in order to pay tribute to the tremendous contribution medical professionals and staff has done, lyricist Neelesh Misra and singer Arijit Singh decided to create a beautiful song for them. The duo has released a heart wrenching song to pay tribute to the hardworking warriors who have risked so much during the pandemic. The song ‘Jaanein Bachayenge’ is an ode to health care workers, who are away from their families amid these trying times.

Take a look:

The wonderful song features several medical professionals like doctors, nurses, and policemen as well as other Covid 19 warriors doing their job for peoples’ safety during the pandemic. The video also features several patients inside wards as they battle the Coronavirus. The emotional lyrics and song delivery is bound to bring tears to anyone’s eyes.

