Watch: Bus carrying 14 passengers narrowly escapes fatal accident in Nainital after landslide

Over the last few months, many incidents of landslides triggered by heavy rainfall were reported. In some of the incidents, loss of lives and property damages were also recorded. On Friday, August 20 another horrific event came into the light from the state of Uttarakhand.

A landslide occurred in Uttarakhand’s Nainital. A bus carrying 14 passengers narrowly escaped the landslide as on its way. A minute-long video shared by Asian News International showed that some passengers got down from the bus with their luggage and started running in the opposite direction from the landslide site. A huge part of the land can be seen covered with trees and stones as a portion of the mountain was seen coming down. No casualties were reported in the incident. The alert bus driver stopped the bus before rocks started falling off a mountain on the road. The bus driver too drove the vehicle in reverse to reach a safe place, therefore, saving all the passengers.

Take a look:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A bus carrying 14 passengers narrowly escaped a landslide in Nainital on Friday. No casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/eyj1pBQmNw — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand (Uttarakhand) for two days, hence prompting the state disaster response force (SDRF) to put all its teams in alert mode. On Friday, the weather department issued an alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall with intense spells likely to occur at isolated places in the state. It also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning likely to occur at isolated places in the state.

On August 11, a massive landslide was reported from Nigulsari area of Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur which claimed the lives of over 16 people.