WATCH: ‘Chak De Phatte, India’, says Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu as she returns home

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu brought immense joy and pride to the country. She returned home from Israel with the Miss Universe crown. The talented lady received a warm welcome on arrival. Harnaaz looked stunning in a red embellished gown as she touched down the country. She was seen wearing her pride Miss Universe 2021 sash like a queen at the airport. On her arrival, Harnaaz, in Punjabi, asked the paps to join her in saying “Chak De Phatte, India”.

India's Harnaaz Sandhu competed with contestants from across 80 countries and bagged the title after 21 long years. To note, Harnaaz is the third Indian to have been crowned Miss Universe after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen. Harnaaz made it to the top 3 and answered the final question. The question asked to her was, "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?" To this, Harnaaz said "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today."

The first runner up 2021 title was bagged by Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira while Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane won the second runner up 2021 title. As soon as Harnaaz was crowned Miss Universe, wishes from across the world began to pour in for her. Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen and many others showered best wishes to Harnaaz.

