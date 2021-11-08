Watch: Chhath devotees take a dip in Yamuna river’s toxic foam in Delhi

Today commences the first day of Chhath Puja festival and many devotees were seen taking a holy dip in the Yamuna river. But the river was covered with a thick layer of toxic foam. Videos and photos of toxic foam floating on the surface of the Yamuna near Kalindi Kunj have gone viral on social media. The toxic bubbling foam is formed mainly due to industrial pollution. News agency ANI shared the video on its Twitter handle. Every year images of devotees standing in waist-deep toxic foam in the river are reported.

In the video, devotees are seen gathering along the banks of the river Yamuna in the national capital, to mark the beginning of the Chhath Puja festival. They stepped into the polluted river water covered with foam. Several female devotees dressed in saree and salwar kameez are seen bathing in knee-deep water amidst white froth, which appeared like snow. Reportedly, a rise in the level of ammonia in the Yamuna to 3 ppm (parts per million) has affected water production. The video is captioned as “People take dip in Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on the first day of #ChhathPuja in the midst of toxic foam.”

#WATCH | People take dip in Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on the first day of #ChhathPuja in the midst of toxic foam pic.twitter.com/uMsfQXSXnd — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

To note, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has prohibited Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna this year. The DDMA has allowed Chhath celebrations at designated sites excluding Yamuna banks in Delhi. The State Government has also declared November 10 as a public holiday. Chhath, a three-day festival, is celebrated by people belonging to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

