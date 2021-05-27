WATCH: A Chinese girl leaves Twitterati impressed as she croons SRK's song Aankhein Khuli on a reality show

A Chinese girl's beautiful rendition of Shah Rukh Khan’s song Aankhein Khuli wowed netizens, who sang praises for the girl and appreciated her for her singing a Hindi song.

Several videos of people showcasing their dancing and singing skills have been making their way on social media. To lighten up the mood amid the ongoing pandemic, we often come across videos of either frontline workers or people doing their bit to spread positivity during these tough times. Recently, an old video of a Chinese girl singing Shah Rukh Khan’s song Aankhein Khuli from his 2000 film Mohabbatein on a reality show has gone viral on the internet. A Twitter user named Kaveri shared the viral video from 2018 and it has taken social media by storm.

Netizens are mighty impressed with the girl’s terrific performance and sang praises for her. While some users lauded her for crooning the song beautifully, others hailed her for pronunciation. While applauding her, one netizen tweeted, “She's done a good job. I have seen a dance from a Hindi film performed by an Uzbek dancer in a Russian restaurant. It was perfectly rendered.” Another said, “Honestly I’m amazed that someone can sing in a foreign language that they don’t know otherwise.”

“This is awesome. Can't imagine how difficult it would have been for her to adopt pronunciation and sing it to the tune. Loved it,” said another Twitterati.

Take a look at the video & tweets below:

Meanwhile, the Aankhein Khuli song was composed by Jatin Lalit and has vocals of Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan apart from other singers. The music video of the song also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

