WATCH: Cop sings Tiger Shroff’s 'Vande Mataram' song in his melodious voice; Latter salutes him

Tiger Shroff has raised his fans’ excitement after he announced his first Hindi song Vande Mataram. The Heropanti actor’s song will be released on August 10. Ever since Tiger announced his new song, fans are recreating it in their own voices. On Thursday, a Delhi police officer and a fan of Tiger Shroff sang the ‘Vande Mataram’ song in his melodious voice and left everyone impressed. Rajat Rathor, who is also a singer, took to his Instagram handle and shared the amazing video.

“Vande maatram. Such a beautiful song. What a composition sir @vishalmishtaofficial sensational lyrics penned @mekushalkishore Soothing voice of @tigerjackieshroff @jackkybhagnani @remodsouza @jjustmusicofficial,” wrote the cop. Within no time, the clip went viral and even the Baaghi 3 actor noticed. He re-shared the song clip on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Wowww such a beautiful voice. Amazing. Salute” with a hashtag Cop that sings.

The actor has collaborated with producer Jackky Bhagnani and Remo D'Souza for the song. While Bhagnani is producing the song, Remo is directing the music video. Earlier, the actor had shared a snippet with a poster as he teased fans with a glimpse. Taking to his social media handle, Tiger penned a note and wrote, "This one’s dedicated to our glorious nation and its people. It has been an unexplainable journey to make this happen. With great honour and pride, I present to you my first ever Hindi song-#VandeMataram This will always be very special and close to my heart."

