WATCH: Cyclist uses aluminum roofing sheet and helmet to avoid thwacks of lathi from Karnataka police

Journalist Nolan Pinto took to his Twitter handle to share a video of a cyclist using aluminum sheets to protect himself from being beaten by the police. Take a look.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, India has been relentlessly battling the virus. Due to the spike in cases, after the second wave of Coronavirus began, several state governments have taken strict measures to curb the spread of the virus. Many celebrities have also offered aid to those in need. As a result, restrictions have been imposed in numerous places across the country with the police ensuring pandemic rules are followed. In the past few weeks, there have been reports of a motorist getting beaten by the police for flouting lockdown rules.

A video of a man trying to protect himself from the police in Karnataka has been circulating on social media like wildfire. The clip shared by Nolan Pinto on Twitter shows a man from Karnataka’s Udupi was seen riding a cycle with an aluminum roofing sheet attached to his cycle. He was also seen wearing a helmet and mask to avoid thwacks of lathi. Along with the video, the journalist wrote, “With many motorists receiving a couple of sharp thwacks of the lathi land on their buttocks, this cyclist in Udupi comes prepared with rear protection, helmet, and a mask.”

Take a look:

With many motorists receiving a couple of sharp thwacks of the lathi land on their buttocks, this cyclist in Udupi comes prepared with rear protection, helmet and a mask :) @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/hoTWV7vBSm — Nolan Pinto (@nolanentreeo) May 11, 2021

The state of Karnataka is under a 14-day lockdown that began on May 11. Bengaluru recorded more than 9.5 lakh cases on May 10. Bengaluru Urban district reported 1.9 lakh fresh cases in the first 10 days of May. Currently, eight states have more than 10 lakh cases including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi.

Credits :Nolan Pinto on Twitter

