WATCH: Delhi’s Yamuna river covered in toxic froth amid Chhath Puja week

Chhath Puja is considered as one of the biggest festivals for people from Bihar. The holy festival is being celebrated across the country, however, the devotees from Delhi are facing problems while offering their prayers and following the rituals of the festival. The sacred river is coated with a thick layer of snow where devotees offer prayers. A vast stretch of the Yamuna river is covered with white toxic foam, caused in part by pollutants discharged from industries in New Delhi. Almost every year images of devotees standing in waist-deep toxic foam in the river go viral.

According to a report in Indian Express, on Wednesday, the Delhi government took several steps to control the froth. The state government has deployed 15-speed boats to remove the froth with the help of ropes. “Fifteen teams have been deployed to remove the foam in the river. The exercise will continue till the current frothing episode comes to an end,” an official said according to the leading daily. Not just this, ANI also reported that Delhi Jal Board employees were sprinkling water in the Yamuna to dissipate the toxic foam. Posting a video of a Delhi Jal Board employee, they quoted Ashok Kumar saying, “We are sprinkling water in the Yamuna to dissipate toxic foam."

To note, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has prohibited Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna this year. The DDMA has allowed Chhath celebrations at designated sites excluding Yamuna banks in Delhi. The State Government has also declared November 10 as a public holiday. Chhath, a three-day festival, is celebrated by people belonging to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.