WATCH: Delhi youth provide 'Oxygen Langar' in cars for Covid 19 patients as India continues to battle crisis.

In the video, several patients can be seen lined up in their cars or auto-rickshaws with the patient sitting inside and an oxygen cylinder attached outside.

As India grapples with an oxygen emergency in face of the Covid-19 crisis, a group of Delhi youth have come together to provide some much needed relief to those in need of oxygen. Pinkvilla got its hands on a video from a Delhi locality wherein the youth converted a street into oxygen langar as they helped needy patients. In the video, several patients can be seen lined up in their cars or auto-rickshaws with the patient sitting inside and an oxygen cylinder attached outside.

Braving the scorching summer heat, relatives of the patient can be seen waiting outside the car as the patient continues to stay put inside the car. In a video shared by Harjinder Kukreja, the youth can be seen providing the oxygen cylinders. Not just in Delhi, but several places in Uttar Pradesh have also been arranging oxygen for needy patients.

Recently, oxygen was provided at a Sikh gurudwara in Ghaziabad city on the outskirts of Delhi and several patients were seen grasping for breath.

Oxygen Langar's as well as India's deadly second Covid19 wave has gained limelight by the international media. For six days in a row, India has been recording over 3 lakh cases and record deaths every 24 hours.

