WATCH desi Spider-Man Shubman Gill climb a car at the trailer launch of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Shubman Gill is one of the most loved cricketers from the Indian cricket team. Since the makers have announced that Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar will be voiced by Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, the anticipation amongst the masses has been elevated to the highest peak. Today, an event took place in Mumbai wherein the cricketer launched the most-awaited trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, introducing the audiences to the world of Pavitr Prabhakar. What caught our attention was the way Shubman grabbed all the eyeballs with his Spider-Man acts for the media.

Shubman Gill poses for the media during the trailer launch of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

In the video that is going viral, we can see Shubman Gill dressed in a green shirt that he paired over white pants. The Indian cricketer completed his look with black sunglasses and white sunglasses. The video begins with Shubman climbing on the hood of the car and sitting down on his knees with his back bent down and one hand touching the car while the other is in the air just like Spider-Man. He then stands straight and stretches his hand in the front just the way Spider-Man does to release his web. Indeed, it is a sight to behold for all the Shubman fans to see him posing like Spider-Man.

Check it out:

About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man goes desi as we will see Pavitr Prabhakar and his town Mumbattan. Also, for the first time, a Hollywood film will be released in 10 languages. Whether it’s the relatable dialogues or the grasping narrative that appears in the trailer, every bit of it will connect you to the Indian roots and will also excite you to get engrossed in the universe of Spider-Man, once again. And Indian fans have a big surprise as Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse is all set to release a day prior in India before its US release!

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on 1st June 2023, only in Cinemas.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill will lend voice to Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar; Says ‘I feel superhuman’