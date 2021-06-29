Watch this doggo change personality in front of his baby brother; Netizens in love with the pooch

Maui, a golden retriever, is full of energy while playing. However, he switches personalities around his baby brother.

Doggos are of a free mind and do as they please. However, they are also known to behave around their favorite beings. Instagram is definitely a place for all those who love to watch cute and cheerful dog videos. Recently, a video of a dog named Maui went viral on Instagram for his different personalities. Maui’s Hooman who operates the canine’s Instagram handle shared a video of how Maui is super energetic while playing and on the other hand, how calm he is around his baby brother who loves to play with him.

The video is almost unbelievable when we see Maui playing outside and chasing birds viciously and how he switches personality around his baby brother and stays very calm. Sharing the video, his hooman wrote in the caption, “Maui has different pawsonlities when being an outdoor vs indoor doggo”. In the video, Maui can be seen running around outdoors and playing energetically with other dogs and suddenly he is laying calmly around his baby brother who decorates him with stickers. It is a cute video of a doggo that has left netizens surprised.

Take a look at the video- (Click Here)

The video, which was shared on June 22, has received more than 24,000 likes and a lot of love from the internet. Many people exclaimed over Maui's cute and active sides. While some people wanted to give the dog love and pet him, others admired how calm and obedient he was beside his human brother. Netizens commented, “Maui is the sweetest!”, “Dog of the year award!!”. One of the users commented something very funny and wrote, “Maui might avoid indoors to avoid the sticker monsters! Lol!”

Credits :Maui Golden Retriever Instagram

Share your comment ×