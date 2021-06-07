Watch: An Elephant pays an emotional tribute to his master, who lost his life battling Cancer

"This is called unconditional love and respect! RIP and may God give elephant strength to cope with this loss," said a social media user, responding to the video.

A heart-warming video is making rounds on the digital world, wherein an elephant is seeing bidding farewell to his loving mahout, who lost his life battling cancer. The incident reportedly took place in Kottayam, Kerala, where the Elephant named Pallat Brahmadathan paid last respect to his master, Omanachettan and the locals along with near and dear ones of Omanachettan watched it with teary eyes.

According to reports by the local media, Kunnakkad Damodaran Nair alias Omanachettan was known for his love for elephants and was involved in taking care of them for over six decades. The native of Lakkattoor passed away on June 3 following his battle with cancer. He was 74. On hearing the news of his demise, the owners of elephant had taken the animal to pay last respect to their master. In the video, the elephant is seen raising his trunk and even bowing down near the body.

One of Omanachettan’s relative went close to the elephant, held its trunk and shared grief with the animal. The video has garnered reactions on social media with most terming Elephant as the most sensitive animal. A user said, “Compassion are beyond anything eles . If once gives love and care to other , will get same in return.” Another one named Harvinder Singh responded to the video saying, “This is called unconditional love and respect! RIP and may God give elephant strength to cope with this loss!” Jithin Raj applauded the elephant for his loyalty. “The feeling of the elephant is seen through the video, especially when the elephant walks away. These raw animals have much purer feelings and loyalty!,” he tweeted.

