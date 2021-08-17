WATCH: Evacuated Indians from Kabul chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ upon arrival in Gujarat amid Afghanistan crisis

Panic gripped Afghanistan as their government collapsed on Sunday, August 15. As reported by ANI, President Ashraf Ghani left the country as the Taliban invaded its capital, seizing the Presidential Palace. Ever since, horrified videos of citizens fleeing the country have surfaced on social media. Help for evacuation has been provided from several nations including the US and India. Now, a clip of evacuated Indians from Afghanistan has made its way to the internet.

Upon their safe arrival in Jamnagar, Gujarat, all the evacuee’s were seen chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. Reportedly, an Indian Air Force C-17 brought about 120 Indian officials from Kabul, as the crisis emerged in Afghanistan. The Ministry of External Affairs informed Indian Ambassadors to move back to India in view of the reported circumstances of the war-torn nation. The evacuee’s safely landed on Indian soil on Tuesday and to mark the special occasion, began chanting the patriotic slogan.

Watch the video below:

As per Republic World, the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday also released a statement on the current situation in Afghanistan stating, "We have been issuing periodic travel and security advisories for all Indian nationals in Afghanistan, given the deteriorating security situation there. Those already in Afghanistan were urged to return immediately while others were advised not to travel there. Nevertheless, we understand that a number of Indians are stranded in that country, some of whom are employed by third-country organizations. Our immediate priority is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently in Afghanistan."

On Sunday, Taliban militants reportedly retook Afghanistan's capital, almost two decades after they were driven from Kabul by US troops. Amid this, panic continues to mount over the entire nation as citizens fear the rule of the brutal military organization along with the threats of reprisal killings. Several videos of citizens swarming planes to flee the country has left the entire world in a state of shock.

ALSO READ| Afghanistan Crisis: Anushka Sharma shares heart wrenching news of people falling off plane