WATCH: This golden retriever looks adorable during happy dance while urging people to take COVID 19 vaccine

This adorable video of this dog will make your heart beam with happiness.

The COVID 19 pandemic has been having a massive impact on the normal life ever since it had hit the nation last year and there doesn’t seem to be an end to it. Not just lakhs of people died due to the deadly virus, but there has been a constant sense of anxiety and negativity among the citizen which is making things worse. Amid this, a slight ray of happiness and hope is what everyone is looking forward to helping them stay motivated, isn’t it?

On the other hand, given the crisis situation, getting vaccinated for COVID 19 is the need of the hour. And while celebs are seen urging people to take their jab of COVID 19 vaccine, we have got our hands on an adorable video of a golden retriever dog who is also seen promoting the vaccination drive. The video features the furry munchkin getting a vaccination and was doing a happy dance post that is too cute to miss. The video had a text on it which ready as, “Aye yo, just got the vaccine, which means I got them anti-bodyodyodyodyody.”

Take a look at this adorable video here:

Meanwhile, as the COVID 19 cases are on a significant rise, several states have been witnessing curfews and lockdown to curb the widespread of the deadly virus. This isn’t all. The citizens are being asked to take necessary precautions which include stepping out if necessary, wearing double masks, sanitisation and social distancing. Besides, people are also advised to get vaccinated as and well possible.

