WATCH: This golden retriever’s first experience of train travel will leave you with a big smile

This adorable video of a golden retriever dog’s first train journey is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

Dogs are one of the best creatures on this planet and they ace the art of making hearts beam with happiness with their gestures, loyalty and of course irresistibly cute looks. In fact, it is believed that if you are lucky a dog will enter your life. And while these fur babies never miss a chance to spread happiness around, we have got our hands on an adorable video wherein an adorable golden retriever dog was seen enjoying his first train travel.

The video shared on the Instagram handle @oscar_wonderpup, featured a golden retriever dog walking on a railway platform with his human. While he was scared to see the train arriving, soon he was seen entering a train and appeared to be inquisitive about everything around. From sniffing through the compartments and walking curiously in the train, this dog was seen heading towards his compartment with a swag. But this isn’t all. As soon as he reached his compartment, he was seen grabbing a spot on the lower birth and sat beside his human’s luggage. While this video is grabbing a lot of attention, this surely leaves the viewers with a big smile

Check out this adorable video here:

Earlier, another video of a golden retriever dog had also gone viral on social media wherein the dog was seen promoting the vaccination drive. The video featured the furry munchkin getting a vaccination and was doing a happy dance post that was too cute to miss. The video had a text on it which ready as, “Aye yo, just got the vaccine, which means I got them anti-bodyodyodyodyody.”

Also Read: WATCH: This golden retriever looks adorable during happy dance while urging people to take COVID 19 vaccine

Share your comment ×