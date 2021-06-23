WATCH: This golden retriever’s recovery journey with broken leg is all about never giving up in life

This video of a golden retriever dog is going viral on social media for all the right reasons and is dishing out positivity.

Ever since the COVID 19 pandemic has hit India, it has not just taken a massive toll on normal life but it has also spread a lot of negativity around. After all, the deadly virus had claimed millions of lives and had got people struggling for every breath they take. Amid these crisis times, each one of us has been looking for every single ray of hope that they can get to look towards the brighter days. In such situation, a video of a golden retriever dog and his never give up spirit is winning hearts.

The video surfaced the dog’s journey after he had met with an accident last year and got one of his legs fractured. While the doctors had suggested for operations, his owner wanted this wonder pup to go with the plaster first before heading for an operation. Much to everyone’s surprise, this golden retriever began walking and running slowly with that leg. Following this, the furry animal undergone multiple plaster sessions for over two months. Interestingly, after the plaster was removed, the dog was seen walking and running confidently but with a little limp, but not for long. Soon, he managed to recover completely and is now completely healthy.

Take a look at the video here:

While this video did melt millions of hearts, it also dished out major life lessons about not giving up in life and stay positive under every circumstance. Needless to say, this dog’s journey has been spreading the much needed positivity as it goes viral on social media.

