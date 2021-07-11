Watch: This hilarious video of mom looking for perfect bride for ‘versatile boy’ has left netizens in splits

This quirky video about a ‘versatile boy’ and his mother’s search for a suitable girl for him is grabbing attention for all the right reasons on social media.

Marriage is one of the most important decisions of one’s life and there are no second thoughts about it. And if you are in India, then marriage holds an altogether different importance in a person’s life. Interestingly we often come across matrimonial proposals online or in print wherein parents are seeking for a perfect match for their kids. Amid this, a video of a mom looking for a suitable bride for her son is going viral as it has come up with an interesting musical twist.

The video begins with a lady claiming to be the mother of a ‘versatile boy’ who is looking for a ‘versatile girl’. Later she goes on to mention the qualities she is seeking for her son which include ‘being versatile kitchen’, should be able to make Thai, should do part time work from home. This ‘versatile’ and hilarious marriage proposal got an interesting twist with a rap by Sarthak SRTK who happens to be a music producer. The video has taken the social media by a storm and has left the social media in splits.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, a video based on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s popular dialogue ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ had also created a massive buzz on social media. The rap was created by Yashraj Mukhate who went on to become an overnight sensation with the success off his track. In fact, the makers of the family drama had even incorporated the popular drama in her second season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

