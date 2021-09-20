WATCH: How passengers came to rescue a woman who slipped while trying to board a moving train in Mumbai

Several times, the Indian Railway authorities have warned passengers about not trying to board the train while it has started to move to avoid any mishaps. However, such incidents continue to happen. Speaking of this, on Sunday, an incident took place at the Vasai Road Railway Station where a woman tried to board a train that had started moving. However, when she tried to board the moving train in a rush, she slipped. The incident was caught on CCTV at the railway station.

In a video shared by ANI, we can see passengers running to rescue the woman who slipped while trying to board a moving train. In the video, several passengers are seen pulling her away from the gap between the platform and the moving train. A man is seen running from afar and pulling her away from harm's way. Eventually, the train too came to a halt and by then, the woman was rescued by the passengers present at the railway station. ANI shared the video and wrote, "Maharashtra: Passengers saved a woman from falling under a moving train at Vasai Road Railway Station, yesterday."

Take a look:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Passengers saved a woman from falling under a moving train at Vasai Road Railway Station, yesterday. (Source: CCTV at the railway station) pic.twitter.com/SBvmCWWAeU — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens began questioning the passengers. A user wrote, "Why should someone climb on a moving train? It is the most riskiest thing to do at any cost. Very dangerous." Another wrote, "Why should they try to embark a running train..?"

This is not the first time that such an incident has been reported. Previously too, many times passengers who have tried to board a moving train have slipped and onlookers have come to their rescue.

What are your thoughts about such an incident? Tell us in the comment section.

Also Read|Our heroes: RPF officer comes to rescue; Saves a man who fell while trying to get down from train