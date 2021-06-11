WATCH: ITBP constable pays tribute to fallen Corona Warriors by playing Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on a saxophone

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, several people have lost their lives. An ITBP constable Mujammal Haque paid an emotional tribute to the fallen COVID 19 warriors by playing Lata Mangeshkar's song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on his saxophone.

Among the countries that are struggling with the second wave of COVID 19, India has managed to fight back with all its might in the past few days. However, amid the second wave of COVID 19, several people lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Now, an ITBP constable has gone ahead to pay a heartfelt tribute to all those fallen Corona Warriors by playing the emotional tunes of Lata Mangeshkar's song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on his saxophone.

The ITBP Twitter handle shared a video of one of its constables named Mujammal Haque. In the video, we can see the constable clad in his ITBP uniform as he plays the tunes of Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on his saxophone and pays a heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives due to COVID 19. The video was shared recently and as the constable played the tunes, one couldn't help but notice the skill with which he nailed the special tribute on the instrument.

Take a look:

ए मेरे वतन के लोगों... कोरोना योद्धाओं को कांस्टेबल मुजम्मल हक़, आईटीबीपी का नमन। Constable Mujammal Haque of ITBP pays tribute to all fallen #CoronaWarriors with the tune on Saxophone. #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/ziWPB0DY02 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 10, 2021

As soon as the video was shared by the ITBP handle, Twitter users started pouring in comments. A user wrote, "It has always been a pride moment to watch our heroes showing their extraordinary skills ! Jai hind." Another wrote, "Wonderful amazing skills."

As the nation tries to lower the curbs and restrictions in several states due to the declining number of COVID 19 cases and an increased recovery rate, people are also remembering all those who lost their lives amid the pandemic. What are your thoughts on the video tribute? Tell us in the comment section.

