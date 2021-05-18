WATCH: ITBP personnel plays mandolin to boost morale of Corona warriors; Video goes viral

A ITBP constable is seen playing mandolin as a thanking gesture for Corona warriors. His video is been shared on Twitter.

Amid the grim situation around us, there are times when some positive news makes our day. The country is fighting the second wave of COVID 19 and people are also coming forward to help the nation. We are also coming across such news where doctors, nurses are doing all possible things to make patients feel better and uplift their morale. And there is another section that is working day and night for the security of the people. Personnel of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) video has gone viral on social media.

The video, shared by the Twitter profile of ITBP, shows a constable dedicating a beautiful song for all the frontline warriors. They are working 24X7 for the country amid this pandemic. The small video features constable named Rahul Khosla strumming the mandolin and playing a soulful tune. “Constable Rahul Khosla, ITBP presents the tune for Corona Warriors on Mandolin,” reads the caption of the video. He is dressed in his uniform and his video is getting huge attention on Twitter. He wanted to boost the morale of the frontline warriors who are doing a lot for the nation.

The video has struck the right string in the heart of people and they are sharing it on their handle too.

हर करम अपना करेंगे... कोरोना योद्धाओं को कांस्टेबल राहुल खोसला, आईटीबीपी का सलाम, मंडोलिन की धुन Constable Rahul Khosla, ITBP presents the tune for Corona Warriors on Mandolin pic.twitter.com/fkx65gse8g — ITBP (@ITBP_official) May 18, 2021

Recently, videos of medical staffers entertaining themselves surfaced. The video had gone viral where a frontline worker just got an ICU posting, and to dial down the stress, she is dancing on the Salman Khan song from Tubelight called ‘Naach Meri Jaan’.

