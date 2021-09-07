Watch: Leopard and Cat come face to face after falling into well; Netizens react

The animal videos will always leave you in awe. Their activities make netizens fall in love with them. Recently, a cat and a leopard face-off video have gone viral on social media. People are sharing it from different accounts. Both came face to face after they fall in a well in Nashik. This happened as the leopard was attempting to chase the cat. ANI shared the video on Twitter. It is trending. In the video, the cat and the leopard sat facing each other.

The next moment, the leopard walked up to the cat, while the latter was seen balancing itself on two feet. This activity continued for a couple of seconds. However, the leopard didn't harm the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat. Deputy conservator of forests (West Nashik), Pankaj Garg, said “The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. "It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat.” A user writes, “The cat is braver than a lot of humans.”

Another user commented, "Cat is brave." One more wrote, “The cat courageously stood it's ground and the larger animal was a little confused seeing it's own copy in a smaller variant.”

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A leopard and a cat come face-to-face after falling down a well in Nashik "The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat," says Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division pic.twitter.com/2HAAcEbwjy — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

Similar visuals of faceoff between animals have been witnessed recently too. Two tigers engaged in a fierce fight in Karnataka. The animals pounced on each other at Nagarahole National Park and Tiger Reserve. The video of the incident was shot by a tourist during a safari into the jungle.

