WATCH: Little boy cutely says 'Police Danda Marti Hai' if not wearing mask, urges all to follow COVID 19 rules

In a cute viral video, we can see a little boy appealing to every citizen to follow COVID 19 appropriate behaviour. The kid urged all to mask up, sanitize and not touch others amid the second wave of COVID 19 in an adorable manner.

For over a year now, COVID 19 has been wreaking havoc around the world and in India, over the past 2 months, we have been witnessing the impact of the second wave of the Coronavirus. Amid this, all that is being urged by authorities is to follow COVID 19 safety rules and now, a video of a little boy urging all to wear a mask is going viral for the very same reason. A cute little boy can be seen featuring in a video and urging everyone to wear masks or else 'police would hit them with a stick.'

In a video interaction with his mother, a cute little boy can be seen explaining why he is wearing his mask. The little one tells his mother that he is wearing a mask as he fears Coronavirus. He also says, "Police danda marti hai, mask nahi pehente toh. (Police will hit us if we don't wear a mask.)" Further, when his mother asked him what one should do to protect themselves from COVID 19, the boy is seen asking all to wear a mask, sanitize and refrain from touching others. The cute video has won hearts of netizens and is going viral on social media.

Take a look:

A user wrote in the comments, "He's so cute." Another wrote, "Clever." A social media user wrote, "@mumbaipolice You will love it."

Amid the second wave of COVID 19, the authorities have been urging everyone to indulge in COVID 19 appropriate behaviour and to stay indoors as much as possible. Even celebs have been requesting people to stay indoors and to head out only for important work and COVID 19 vaccination.

