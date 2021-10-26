Watch: Little boy saluting security official at the airport leaves netizens in awe of his cute gesture

Kids are the most innocent people on this planet who loves unconditionally and see the world from a different perspective. Their innocence and cuteness often win millions of hearts in no time and bring solace to the soul. And while adorable videos of kids go viral on social media in no time, the social media went abuzz recently after a heartwarming video of a little boy saluting security personnel made its ways on the internet and went viral in no time.

The incident took place in Bengaluru and the video was re-shared by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The 29 second video features the little kid stopping the vehicle of CISF personnel who was on duty. He did pause for a moment and then saluted the security official. The security personnel was surprised and overwhelmed by the kid’s random gesture of respect and responded with a salute. Besides, the song ‘Teri Mitti’ from Akshay Kumar’s Kesar was being played in the background. Re-sharing the video, Chandrasekhar wrote, “At #Bengaluru airport – a young Indian snaps off a salute to our men in uniform. Respect and patriotism is learnt young.

Here’s a look at the video:

At #Bengaluru airport - a young Indian snaps off a salute to our men in uniform. Respect n Patriotism is learnt young. #Respect #JaHind



Video courtesy @MihirkJha



pic.twitter.com/IeEkTZCnIH — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@Rajeev_GoI) October 24, 2021

The video garnered a massive response from the netizens. A Twitter user wrote, “How many of us does that? This is indeed a proud gesture and should be imbibed in children and youth during school and college days. Have we even sponsored a meal for a soldier when they are in town. Start a trend and set an example for others to follo”. Another user also tweeted, “Overwhelming on so many levels. That kid awed before saluting, the uniformed man giving an absolutely respectful reply to the kid. The father showing appreciation as positive reinforcement to his kid. Watched a few times”.

