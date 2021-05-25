WATCH: This little boy singing ABCD song while getting a haircut will win your heart with his innocence

This adorable kid is shelling out some positive vibes with his cute video and it will definitely bring a smile on your face.

Kids are always the happiest soul on this planet who never fails to win hearts with their innocence and adorable gestures. And while the nation is going through some hard moments these days courtesy the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic which has claimed lakhs of lives, we are in need of every single ray of hope we come across. Amid this, we have got our hands on an adorable video of an irresistible cute kid as he undergoes a haircut at his residence.

In the video, this cute kid was seen getting a haircut sitting on a red coloured chair. The video begins with the little boy named Anushrut having a conversation with his barber and asking him to stay quiet while he cut his hair as the aircraft uncle will get a hold of him. Later, Anushrut begins reciting ABCD while getting a haircut and was super excited about getting the applause after completing his ABCD rhyme. His cute expressions did strike the right chord with millions of hearts and he is, undoubtedly, dishing out some positive vibes amid the ongoing tense situation.

Take a look at Anushrut’s cute video:

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Anushrut has made the headlines with his cute video. Earlier, one of his videos had also found a place among the social media trend wherein he was seen being miffed with the barber for cutting his hair. The viewers were in complete awe of his cute gestures and Anushrut ended up becoming a social media star.

