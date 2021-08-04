Watch: Little girl miming Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham gets a special reaction from the OG Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who is known for not just winning hearts with her stunning looks but she has given several blockbuster movies as well. In fact, the Begum of Pataudi has given us some iconic characters in her career of over two decades. Among these, her character of Poo from the 2001 release Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has been one of the most popular roles. The movie was a massive hit among the fans, and Kareena’s stint as Poo grabbed a lot of attention.

And even after two decades, Poo continues to be one of the most loved characters. Interestingly, a video of a little girl is going viral on social media where she was seen imitating Bebo aka Poo. In the video, the girl was wearing a light brown colour dress with white sandals. She was seen miming Bebo’s popular dialogue “Kaun hai ye jisne dobara mudh ke mujhe nahi dekha. Who is he?” The little diva’s style was unmatchable and will make you go aww. While the netizens went gaga over this video, the little girl also got a reaction from the OG Poo aka Kareena. The Jab We Met actress had shared the video on her IG story and captioned it as, “Made my day”.

Check out the video here:

Take a look at Kareena’s reaction:

Kareena is looking forward to the release of the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and mark Bebo’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks super fresh as she kicks off her morning with a shoot