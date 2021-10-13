WATCH: Little girl is over the moon on seeing her pilot dad on same flight & the video will melt your heart

A father and daughter’s equation is said to be the most pious and special. While a father is a daughter’s first love and a forever hero, a daughter always remains her daddy’s princess. In fact, nothing can ever replace the love between a father and daughter. And while social media often witnesses some adorable videos going viral in no time, a new video is doing the rounds on the internet wherein the little girl can’t keep her happiness on her seeing her father on the same flight.

The video shared by Shanaya Motihar on Instagram featured a little girl herself sitting in a plane and was all excited to see her pilot father on the same plane. The little girl was all smiles and was seen screaming “Papa” on top of her voice as she saw her pilot father stepping out of the cockpit and waving at her. The little girl was super happy watching her father on the same flight as she is. The video is captioned as, “My best flight till now. I love my Papa. He is my Best Friend. I love spending time with him. And when mumma told me he’ll fly us today I was just so excited.”

Take a look at the video here:

The video has been receiving massive love from the audience. An Instagram user wrote, “I am watching this on loop! The excitement and smile on her face” while another user commented, “This video had me in tears. I used to see my mom and dad like this every time I flew with Air India however I lost my dad and my mum retired and went back to the USA. My mom and dad used to call me when I used to fly with them.”