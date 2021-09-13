WATCH: Madhya Pradesh vendor offers free ‘pani puri’ to celebrate his daughter's birth

A ‘pani puri’ vendor in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal decided to celebrate his daughter’s birth in the most cherishable way. He decided to distribute golgappas to people. Anchal Gupta, who sells golgappas in MP’s capital city, on Sunday fed the dish for free.

Anchal Gupta has been running a golgappa cart in the Kolar area for the past 14 years. Gupta and his wife were praying to have a girl child and when his wife gave birth to a daughter on August 17, Gupta decided to celebrate the big moment. The video of the incident has been shared multiple times on social media. "When I received the news that I have a daughter, I was extremely happy. However, a few people gave weird reaction. Some of them told me that a girl child will be a burden etc," said Anchal.

"I have small earnings but I wanted to give a message to all those who consider girl child as a burden. I am proud that I have a daughter," Anchal Gupta said.

As soon as the news spread that pani puri will be distributed free, crowds started gathering outside the special stalls that Gupta had put up. Soon, a long queue of people was witnessed at the pani puri stalls. In the video, Gupta was also seen urging people to follow COVID guidelines and maintain social distancing. The video soon went viral on the internet and the netizens poured in praises for the seller. Many even reshared the post.

