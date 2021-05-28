  1. Home
WATCH: Mahendra Singh Dhoni pampering his horse with a massage will leave you with a big smile

This video of Mahendra Singh Dhoni giving a massage to his horse will definitely make your day a lot better.
Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been ruling millions of hearts for more than one reason. While his skills in the cricket ground are nothing less than magic which leaves the spectators spellbound, he is known for his humble nature not just towards his teammates but also towards his fans. But this isn’t all. MS Dhoni has also been an ardent animal lover and he is often seen showering love on his pets which wins millions of hearts.

Recently, we got our hands on a beautiful video of MS Dhoni wherein he was seen enjoying his time with his pet horse. In the video, the ace cricketer was seen dressed in a camouflage t-shirt and pyjama and was seen pampering his horse. Yes, his horse was lying on sand and was relaxing while Dhoni was giving him a massage. It was evident that Dhoni’s horse was comfortable and was enjoying every bit of this pampering. Needless to say, this video did leave the viewers with a big smile.

Take a look at Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s video pampering his horse here:

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket last year and left his fans emotional. Not just fans, but several celebs including Anushka Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh, Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Yami Gautam etc had penned heartfelt messages for the ace cricketer. Rohit Roy had also posted about the same and wrote, “Heart broken  End of an era!! Thank you for making us proud... For making us confident... For finishing it off with a swagger only you have!! I only wish you could have gone on forever on the field! All the best my friend  @msdhoni #legend #master #dignified”.

