WATCH: A monkey joins commuters in Delhi Metro as he travels the city

As the pandemic eases and travel ban opens up, people are starting to get ut and resume their daily commute in public transports. Like us meer humans, animals have also seemingly taken the travel uplift seriously and started commuting via public transport. Just a few hours ago, a video of a monkey roaming inside the coach section of the Delhi Metro took the internet by storm! The clip made its way from Youtube and Twitter to Instagram and featured the chimp first roaming around and then eventually settling on a seat next to a fellow commuter.

In the video, the announcement can be heard saying Yamuna Bank Station, which falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro. Though the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has not yet commented on the incident, but in response to a video shared on Twitter, the Delhi Metro authorities asked to furnish coach details. "Hi, thank you for reaching out. Kindly mention the coach number and current station for further assistance," they tweeted. Watch the full video here.

The lockdown in Delhi eased up restrictions as COVID cases are at an all-time low. Bars with 50% seating capacity, public parks, gardens, golf clubs and outdoor yoga activities are now all allowed in the national capital.

