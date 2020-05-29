WATCH: Monkeys cause menace in Meerut as they snatch COVID 19 test samples from a lab tech

Amid the COVID 19 crisis, a piece of concerning news has come from Meerut, UP where monkeys attacked a lab technician carrying Coronavirus samples for testing. They were spotted by locals on tree tops chewings the test kits.

It has been a few months since COVID 19 crisis has brought life to a standstill across the world. In India, the number of cases are on the rise as the lockdown restrictions were eased out a few weeks back. However, the latest report brings out an even worrisome piece of news from Uttar Pradesh. As per reports going viral on social media, monkeys have caused menace in Meerut, UP where they attacked a local lab technician carrying COVID 19 samples and snatched them away.

Locals, later, spotted them in the city as they were sitting on tree top and chewing away test kits that had COVID 19 samples collected in them. The incident took place on the premises of Meerut Medical College. Samples of 3 suspected patients were collected in test kits by the lab tech and were being taken for testing. However, before they could reach the lab, monkeys attacked the technician and snatched the test samples. Post this, the doctors took more samples from the suspected patients.

Later, a video surfaced on social media where one of the monkeys was spotted on a tree top with the test kits that had the samples collected from the suspected COVID 19 patients. The video was shared by users on social media and it went viral in no time. As per Times New, the district magistrate Anil Dhingra said that he would initiate an investigation in the matter but mentioned that he hasn’t seen any video. While the number of cases have been on the rise in the country, there have been rumours of an extension of lockdown post May 31. However, nothing has been officially announced yet.

Here’s the video of the monkey chewing test kits in Meerut:

In Meerut Monkeys run away with covid 19 samples #coronavirusinindia pic.twitter.com/NGLn35eCez — Tarun Goyal (@omtechsoftwares) May 29, 2020

