Watch: Mother bear plays football with cub in Odisha’s Nabrangpur district

Published on Sep 14, 2021 07:46 PM IST  |  1.9K
   
Watch: Mother bear plays football with cub in Odisha’s Nabrangpur district
Advertisement

Animals video has always been joyful to watch. They are very interesting when they show off their skills. Recently, a video of a mother bear playing football with her cub in the jungle has gone viral on social media. The video was shot from Nabarangpur district in Odisha. Netizens were also in awe of the mother and cub playful video. To note, the video was shared by ANI on its Twitter handle and it was recorded on September 11 by some boys.

Some boys from the Sukhigaon village were playing football in the jungle and then they encountered the mother bear and her cub. Frightened at the interruption, the boys left the ball behind and ran away. They watched the scene unfold from a distance. To their surprise, the bears did not chase or attack them but began playing with the ball instead. The mother bear kept tossing the ball back and forth with her cub, while the boys watched in surprise.

The two bears looked like they were having a fun time with the ball, running and kicking it back to each other. The two bears later disappeared into the forest with the ball.

Check the tweet here:

One user wrote, “After the Olympic success, looks like Odisha is supporting sports in all other fields too!” Another user wrote, “Such a nice visual... Sports are integral to every life.” The forest department calls playing with the ball an instinct for the animals.  

Also Read: Watch video: Elephant playing in a pool of mud will drive away your midweek blues

Advertisement

Credits: ANI Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All