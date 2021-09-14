Watch: Mother bear plays football with cub in Odisha’s Nabrangpur district

Animals video has always been joyful to watch. They are very interesting when they show off their skills. Recently, a video of a mother bear playing football with her cub in the jungle has gone viral on social media. The video was shot from Nabarangpur district in Odisha. Netizens were also in awe of the mother and cub playful video. To note, the video was shared by ANI on its Twitter handle and it was recorded on September 11 by some boys.

Some boys from the Sukhigaon village were playing football in the jungle and then they encountered the mother bear and her cub. Frightened at the interruption, the boys left the ball behind and ran away. They watched the scene unfold from a distance. To their surprise, the bears did not chase or attack them but began playing with the ball instead. The mother bear kept tossing the ball back and forth with her cub, while the boys watched in surprise.

The two bears looked like they were having a fun time with the ball, running and kicking it back to each other. The two bears later disappeared into the forest with the ball.

#WATCH | Two wild bears were seen playing football at Sukigaon in Umarkot area of Nabarangpur district, Odisha "It is an animal instinct. They examine & try to find out the nature of any object that they find for the first time," the DFO said on Monday. (Video: Forest Dept) pic.twitter.com/c2YnVZqg7j — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021

One user wrote, “After the Olympic success, looks like Odisha is supporting sports in all other fields too!” Another user wrote, “Such a nice visual... Sports are integral to every life.” The forest department calls playing with the ball an instinct for the animals.

