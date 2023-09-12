Watch: MS Dhoni involved in hilarious moment with fan in USA following autograph request

We believe that everyone would agree that Dhoni happens to be the least active cricketer on social media. Dhoni keeps his life so private that even a small glimpse of his latest howabouts makes fans go crazy. Why not? Dhoni has one of the most loyal fan bases, and everyone is just always curious about what he's doing these days.

Well, we have an update to share on that front! These days, Dhoni is in the US seen attending various events; whether it's the quarterfinal match between Alexander Zverev and Carlos or indulging in a friendly game of golf with ex-president Donald Trump. Recently a video of CSK's captain went viral where he was seen having a fan moment in the US. What makes the video wholesome is Dhoni's reaction to the fan! Let's dive in.

Dhoni's cute interaction with a fan on his current trip to the US takes the internet by storm

Dhoni is well-known for his wittiness, whether it's during a press conference or a fun interaction with a fan. One such fun moment was captured between Dhoni and a fan, which has taken social media by storm. In the viral video, we can see a fan asking the ex-Indian cricket captain for autographs on small bats. Safe to say, when your idol is in front of you, especially Dhoni, your time just stops.

Well, something similar happened with that fan. He brought a chocolate box, as a gift to Dhoni, but it could be due to Dhoni's mesmerising aura he forgot to give it to him. Dhoni with just three words, had smiles all over the faces of people around him. He said to the fan, "Chocolate Wapas Do (Give back the chocolates)" and the fun interaction became a viral-worthy cute moment. Well, it looks like Dhoni loves his chocolates!

Wholesome reaction of fans, watching their favourite cricketer interact with an admirer

When this video of Dhoni's wholesome interaction went viral, fans didn't hold back and shared their reactions wholeheartedly. One fan added a touch of cricket in his reaction and said, "This man thought that he can steal a single here , but Dhoni stumped him 😂😁". Another fan said, "Mahi bhai always on the alert." Well, he sure is a highly attentive individual and that's why he's known as the GOAT.

Not just India, but there were fans all over from different countries sharing their unique reaction. A fan from Pakistan said, "My all time favourite dhoni respect from Pakistan." Then there was a fan who got nostalgic, watching the video. The fan commented, "MSD growing his hair give us memories of his early-stage of cricket 🥺" Well, everyone misses Dhoni's early 2006 long hair look.

IPL Auction and Dhoni

With the IPL Auction just a few months away, everyone's centre of attention will be Dhoni. After winning the 2023 IPL, there was a rumour that Dhoni would be retiring. But our CSK Captain doesn't want to give a normal goodbye to his fans. So he's going to play the 2024 IPL and according to multiple sources, there's a good chance that this could be his last IPL. What do you think, will Dhoni continue to play more IPLs or 2024 is going to be his retirement year?