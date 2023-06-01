WATCH: MS Dhoni's gesture towards a fan on busy Mumbai street wins hearts; Netizens call him ‘golden heart’

M.S. Dhoni is not just a name but an emotion for all cricket lovers. He is one of the most popular Indian cricketers and fans love to see him play on the ground. Recently, Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings had a terrific win against Gujarat Titans where Ravindra Jadeja did the unthinkable by hitting a six and four in the last two balls of the match to win the record-equalling fifth IPL title for CSK. Well, this was also a special match for all the Dhoni fans as it might be the last IPL match for the cricketer before he retires. Apart from being a fantastic sportsperson, MS Dhoni is also a down-to-earth person and goes the extra mile for his fans always. We saw a live example of it today as well on the streets of Mumbai. Scroll down to see what.

M.S Dhoni clicks a selfie with his fan

A video posted by a popular paparazzi account, Manav Manglani, shows M.S Dhoni seated in his car next to the driver’s seat. He seems to be headed to some location when his car stops at a traffic signal. At this moment, on a bike who stopped right next to him in the traffic asked him for a selfie. Without any hesitation, the Indian skipper rolled down his car window and obliged his fan with a selfie and that too with a smile. Netizens praised this gesture of the cricketer and started showering love in the comments section. One of the fans even called him 'golden heart' in the comments section.

Check it out:

MS Dhoni thanked fans at 3:30 AM after CSK won against Gujarat Titans

After the recent win of CSK against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a video went viral. In the video, we could see the Indian skipper coming out on the field to wave at his fans and thank them for staying back that late.

