WATCH: Netizens go 'mat karo bhai' as they react to mango pani puri shot, the weirdest combination in town

Social media keeps surprising netizens with unique, hilarious and sometimes weird content. In no time, things go viral on the Internet. Nowadays, Instagram has become the go-to for phone addicts as the reels have grabbed everyone's attention. Videos related to food are one of the most searched things on the Internet today. People love to explore new cuisines after watching the reviews online. But at times, some food reels leave netizens highly disappointed and the latest video of mango pani puri is proof.

Mango pani puri takes over the Internet

A video was recently shared by a page named Bombay Foodie Tales. The page shared a video where they tried the mango pani puri shot. The video begins with the vendor making the dish by stuffing mango pulp into pani puri. One of the team members is seen tasting the weirdest combination. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens couldn't stop themselves from reacting to it. A user wrote, "Mat karo Mai haath jodta hoo mat karo bhai." Another user wrote, "Dimag ko shot dene wala combination h." One of the comments also read, "People should be punished for besmirching perfectly wonderful foodstuffs and tainting with nonsense condiments and ingredients that make no sense! This has to stop sometime!"

Would you try the mango pani puri shot? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

