WATCH: Padma Bhushan PV Sindhu grooves to viral song Love Nwantinti; Fans call her ‘Super Sindhu’

On Monday, badminton powerhouse PV Sindhu was awarded the prestigious third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan. However, just hours before receiving the award, the badminton player shared an adorable video of her grooving to the viral song Love Nwantinti. Going by her Instagram profile, the clip seemingly gives fans a glimpse of her Diwali celebration as she gracefully moves to the soothing music of the track.

In the video, PV Sindhu looks ethereal in a traditional lehenga. The sportswomen completed her ethnic look with a statement kamar patta and a bandhgala necklace. Hair styled in a sleek pony, Sindhu opted for minimalistic makeup while completing her look. As soon as the clip surfaced online, fans of Sindhu dropped sweet compliments for her in the comment section. While one called her ‘Super Sindhu’ another hailed her as ‘gorgeous and beautiful’.

This came just before she was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award by the President of India, Mr. Ram Nath Kovind. While sharing her happiness online, the badminton player said, “I am truly humbled and blessed to receive the Padma Bhushan award from our Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind sir. Extremely grateful to the Government of India for this prestigious honour!”.

Meanwhile, even the Indian President took to Twitter to hail the badminton powerhouse for her sheer hard work and dedication. On Monday evening, he tweeted, “President Kovind Padma Bhushan to Kum. P.V. Sindhu for Sports. A leading Indian badminton player, she is the first Indian ever to become a badminton world champion. She has also won the silver medal at Rio Olympics.”

