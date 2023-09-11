Watch: Shaheen Afridi And Jasprit Bumrah share wholesome moment following Day 1 Of Asia Cup 2023 game

For any man, becoming a father is often considered to be the best moment of his life. One such moment was experienced by Jasprit Bumrah when he became a father to a baby boy, this September 4. When the news went out, everyone came forward, congratulating the faster bowler. Among the exchanges of congratulations, a heartwarming moment was captured between Jasmit and Pakistan's left-arm fast bowler.

Even though the second India vs. Pakistan match of Asia Cup 2023 was suspended, fans experienced a cute moment as Shaheen Shah Afridi congratulated Jasprit on becoming a father. The heartwarming interaction was captured on camera which Shaheen Afridi later shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account. What was even more interesting was how the fans reacted to the tweet.

Shaheen Afridi’s heartwarming present to Jasprit Bumrah, congratulating him on becoming a father

Shaheen Afridi struggled to get wickets in the 9th match of the Asia Cup series, which was later suspended due to heavy rains. But he was able to compartmentalize his struggles and initiated a sweet gesture that showed what true sportsmanship is all about. Afridi went ahead congratulating the newly become father, Jasprit Bumrah. Later, Afridi shared a glimpse of the moment on his Twitter account.

In the caption, Afridi wrote "Love and peace. Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and family on the birth of your child. Prayers for the entire family. We battle on the field. Off the field we are just your regular humans." In the video, Afridi is seen congratulating Jasmprit Bumrash, as he gives a present to the new father. What's the interesting part of Afridi's Tweet was the reactions of fans beneath it.

Shaheen Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah's heartwarming moment melts hearts

Fans had their own "aww-moment", watching Shaheen Afridi make such a heartwarming gesture to Jasmprit Bumrah. A fan who was touched by the moment said, "Beautiful gesture, my family and I are overwhelmed with the love! Best wishes always.🤗 @iShaheenAfridi". Another fan went ahead saying, "No matter how your match went today, we felt very happy seeing this picture of yours. Love from India.💕"

A fan who appeared really impressed by Afridi's gesture said, "Your gesture truly exemplifies the spirit of camaraderie. On and off the field, we are all simply striving to be the best versions of ourselves. Here's to more battles on the field and precious moments off it. Cheers to the beautiful game and life". The moment really touched our hearts and showed us how beautiful the game of Cricket is and even more beautiful are the players.

Even though the 9th Asia Cup Match Between India VS Pakistan was suspended due to rain, we got to see a real struggle by Pakistan bowlers, especially against Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. If the match wasn't suspended, what do you think were the chances of Pakistan creating dominance over the Indian team? Do you think the match would have taken a different route?