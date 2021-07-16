WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan & Prithvi Shaw’s jugalbandi on song ‘Yeh Sham Mastani’; Fans go gaga

Shikhar Dhawan’s recent post on Instagram has gone viral. The video has gained huge attention and likes from fans.

Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are great on the ground and have left their fans from their performance. Fans love them and both enjoy a massive following on social media. Any picture and video of them take no time in going viral. Recently one of their videos has gone viral on social media. And do you know why? They shared a video of a musical concert on their social handle. To note, the Indian team is currently on Sri Lanka tour.

The video, which was shared by Shikhar Dhawan, immediately gained immense attention and likes from the fans. In the video, the cricketer is seen playing the flute to the tunes of Kishore Kumar’s hit 1971 song Yeh Shaam Mastani. Prithvi Shaw provided vocals to the song. “Thursday tunes featuring our in-house superstar singer Prithvi Shaw,” Shikhar wrote in the caption of his post. Fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “I love you.”

“Gabbar kahi srilanka wale bina match ke na bhej de india because corona,” another wrote. Coming back to the song, late actor Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh are seen in the song.

Click here to view the song:

On Father’s Day also, Shikhar had shared a video wherein he was seen playing the flute and wrote, “I can always see how proud you are of me when I’m playing music for you and it’s a great feeling as a son to make your father proud.”

Also Read: India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan and co start training sessions after the mandatory quarantine period

Credits :Shikhar Dhawan Instagram

Share your comment ×