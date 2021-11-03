WATCH: Stunning fireworks and light show on ‘Deepotsav’ in Ayodhya

Fireworks show was organised in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebrations. The grand occasion of 'Deepotsav’ was organised by the Uttar Pradesh government at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya. A total of 12 lakh lamps were illuminated to celebrate Deepotsav. Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal told ANI, "Out of these, nine lakh lamps will be lit on Ram ki Paidi in Ayodhya. The Guinness Book of World Records team will be present at the event. The remaining three lakh lamps will be lit in the rest of the city.”

He further added, "This time in the Deepotsav, apart from 45 help groups, students from 15 Universities and five colleges including students of Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University will also participate as volunteers. A total of 12,000 volunteers will be there. These volunteers will use 3,600 litres of mustard oil to light these lamps.”

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy attended the event in Ramkatha Park as the chief guest. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and other officials were also present. Not only this, a 3D holographic projection mapping, a grand laser show based on Ramayana was also organised by the tourism department at Ram ki Paidi in the evening.

Monuments across the country have been decorated with lights. According to reports, Akshardham Temple was lit up with 10,000 earthen lamps in Gandhinagar on the occasion. Even Gurudwara Bangla Sahib has been illuminated today.