WATCH: Sundar Pichai shares video of alligator snapping drone out of the air, Catching fire in its mouth

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has shared an interesting video clip on his social handle. His tweet took some of his followers by surprise. He has shared a video of an alligator smoking from the mouth after catching a drone out of the air. The footage was reportedly filmed in Florida. It has immediately gone viral on social media. People are also resharing it from their social handles. The video shows the alligator snapping its jaws shut around the small drone.

But later the video shows smoke billowing out of the alligator mouth. The video caption reads “Alligator snatches drone out of the air and it promptly catches fire in its mouth”. As reported by NDTV, the drone operator has said that they were trying to get a close-up shot of the animal and thought that drone sensors would help keep it a safe distance from the alligator. But its reaction was out of expectation. It widely opened its mouth and ate the drone.

The footage was originally shared on Twitter by Chris Anderson, the founder and former CEO of 3DR, a California-based drone company.

Check the tweet here:

Alligator snatches drone out of the air and it promptly catches fire in its mouth https://t.co/vDfidrrhsz — Chris Anderson (@chr1sa) September 1, 2021

One of the users wrote, “Not cool! Alligator thought it was a bird and any intelligent human would know this is wrong.” Another writes, “Drones shouldn’t be here for recreational purposes that cause harm to wildlife.” One more user wrote, “The odds of this happening wow.” One person said he was amused to see Sundar Pichai retweeting the clip. "Maybe it's nice to know he gets the same thrill out of the bizarre but enjoyable content we all find on the internet, often through his company's products," the Twitter user wrote.

Also Read: Viral Video: Baby elephant enjoying her time in the river is the best thing you will on internet today