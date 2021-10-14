WATCH: Team India’s new jersey for T20 World Cup displayed at Burj Khalifa

Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the new jersey which the Indian cricket team will sport during the men’s T20 World Cup which is set to be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17. Today, the all-new jersey was projected on the tallest building in the world - the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. BCCI shared the iconic moment on Twitter and wrote, "The Team India World Cup jersey unveil gets bigger and better with a projection on the iconic Burj Khalifa. Watch the historic moment here." Within no time, the clip recorded more than one lakh views on the social media platform.

The new kit is named 'Billion Cheers Jersey' and the patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans. BCCI unveiled the jersey on Wednesday via a video post on Twitter. "Fuelled by the billion blessings, Team India is ready to don the new jersey and bring out their A-game. Get ready to cheer for Team India," wrote BCCI in its tweet.

The brand new jersey has been launched by MPL Sports. The new jersey replaces the 1992 World Cup pattern-like jersey the team had been donning since late 2020. The new jersey comes in shades of royal blue.

The Team India World Cup jersey unveil gets bigger and better with a projection on the iconic Burj Khalifa.



Watch the historic moment here! @mpl_sport #BillionCheersJersey #ShowYourGame #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ee8S6rGD6c — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2021

"This is the first time in the history of Indian cricket that fans have been memorialised on a jersey. It carries their chants and cheers from iconic past matches, transformed into unique soundwave patterns," The Hindu quoted a release from ML

.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reportedly said, "The Indian cricket team enjoys support not just in India but around the world, and there's no better way to celebrate their excitement and energy than through this jersey. This will undoubtedly provide the team with the much-needed enthusiastic support in their quest to emerge as the T20 champions of the world. We are also pleased to see that MPL Sports continues to deliver merchandise that is widely affordable and accessible."