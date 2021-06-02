WATCH: A two & half year old girl leaves everyone stunned as she lists Capital of 205 countries like a pro

A video of a little girl, listing the Capital of 205 countries without missing a beat, has taken the internet by storm. Netizens are mighty impressed with her memory skills.

Amid the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, we often come across viral videos that not just bring positivity but also bring a small on our faces. In these distressing times, social media is abuzz with many positive and motivational videos. Speaking of trending videos, recently a video of two and a half-year-old girl checking off the capitals like a genius has taken the internet by storm. IAS Officer Priyanka Shukla shared the video on her Twitter handle and in no time it went viral and started doing the rounds.

In her tweet, the IAS officer mentioned that the little girl memorised the names of the capitals of 205 countries. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote in Hindi, “आपको कितने देश की राजधानियों के नाम पता हैं? इस वीडियो के माध्यम से मिलिए मेरे सहयोगी @23Pradeep की बिटिया प्रनिना से! मात्र 2.6 वर्ष की उम्र में इन्हें 205 देशों की राजधानियों के नाम कंठस्थ हैं। प्रदीप बताते हैं कि प्रनिना की याददाश्त प्रारम्भ से ही असाधारण है।“ (How many country capitals do you know? Meet my colleague @23Pradeep daughter Pranina! Just at the age of 2.6, she has memorized the names of the capitals of 205 countries. Pradeep explains that Pranina's memory is extraordinary from the very beginning.”

Take a look at the post below:

Notably, the girl has left Twitterati mighty impressed with her memory skills. Lauding the little girl, one user commented on the post, “Woooow grt sweet girl.. so intelligent and smart this age...God bless her make her grt memory girl.” Another said, “Awesome. Amazing memory.”

Let us know what you think of the video in the comments section below:

Also Read: VIRAL VIDEO: 2 senior citizens hilariously fighting over a game of carrom will remind you of your childhood

Credits :Priyanka Shukla Twitter

Share your comment ×