WATCH: Video of a little girl hitting cricket shots like a pro wins hearts; Netizens say 'bahut badhiya'

A 6-year-old girl from Kerala named Mehak Fathima has managed to garner praise from netizens on the internet owing to her pro cricketing skills. Even Indian Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues reacted to the video and lauded Mehak.
17234 reads Mumbai
Viral Videos,Trending news WATCH: Video of a little girl hitting cricket shots like a pro wins hearts; Netizens say 'bahut badhiya'
In a cricket crazy nation such as India, players are adored across the country. There are millions who aspire to play for the Indian National Cricket team and only a few ever get a chance to achieve their dream. However, a little girl from Kerala seems to be on the path to achieving her dreams as her video of hitting cricket shots like a pro has impressed everyone on the internet including Indian Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues and Coach Biju George. A video of 6-year-old Mehak Fathima showcases how she aces her shots with a bat and it has left netizens impressed. 

In the video that was even shared by Biju George on his Instagram handle, Mehak is seen wearing cricketing gear with pads, helmet and more as she faces the balls and hits them out of the park. Seeing the potential and the skill of the little girl, everyone was impressed. When the video was shared on Coach Biju's handle, it managed to draw the attention of  Indian Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues. She also went ahead and commented on the video and Mehak's skill. She wrote, "Superb Mehek" with a fire emoticon.

Take a look: (Click HERE for the video)

Comments on the video by netizens show how much her skils were loved. A user wrote, "Every shot selections r prfct." Another wrote, "Bohot badhiya beta kheltey raho."

In a chat with Indian Express.com, Fathima's mother revealed that she started playing when she saw her father play with her 3 year old brother. She further said that they got to know about her interest in the game when she questioned her father for not teaching her the game as she was a girl. 

Amid the pandemic, such videos surely have been lighting up the internet and giving all a ray of hope. What are your thoughts about it? Tell us in the comments. 

Also Read|Mumbai Police urges 'don't be like Arturo' as it gives a funny online security spin to a Money Heist scene 

Credits :Mehak Fathima Instagram/Biju George Instagram/Indian Express.com

