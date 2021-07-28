WATCH: Viral Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo felicitated by Chhattisgarh CM, belts out his famous tune

If there is one current trend that has truly encapsulated Indian social media users it is the famous 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' song that went viral after a young Chattisgarh boy unknowingly sang his way to stardom. Sahdev Dirdo's video singing Bachpan Ka Pyaar delighted social media and he went on to become an overnight Internet sensation. Content creators quickly hopped on to the bandwagon and made hilarious videos using the tune.

While the young lad may be unaware of the reach and impact has made, Sahdev Dirdo was felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Taking to social media on Tuesday evening, the CM shared a video with the singing sensation. In the viral video, the young boy Sahdev can be seen standing with CM Baghel with a garland around his neck.

He then goes on to sing his famous tune while Baghel as well as a few other people stand next to him encouragingly smiling. Sharing the video on Twitter, Baghel captioned it, "Bachpan Ka Pyaar.. waah."

Earlier, Baghel had tweeted a newspaper clip saying, "Sahdev ko bachpan mein Chhattisgarh aur poore desh ka itna saara pyaar mil raha hai. Main iss bachche ke ujjwal bhavishya ki kaamna karta hoon (Sahdev, in his childhood, has received so much love from Chhattisgarh as well as the entire country. I hope for a bright future for him)."

