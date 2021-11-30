WATCH: Viral Tanzanian man lip syncs to Shah Rukh Khan’s Zaalima, netizens send ‘love from India’

It is true when they say that art can transgress all barriers of nations, cultures, religions, and languages. A bright and shining example of this was recently seen when a young man from Tanzania took social media by storm with his videos on Hindi music. A Tanzanian man named Kili Paul recently shared videos on his Instagram handle, where he can be seen lip-syncing to popular Bollywood songs like Tum Hi Ho, Raataan Lambiyaan, and Zaalima.

You never know how far and wide cinema might just travel. Kili Paul seems to be in love with Hindi music. He has been posting videos on Instagram, showcasing his lip-syncing skills to Hindi songs. Yesterday, Paul shared a video, where he can be seen lip-syncing to Shah Rukh Khan’s popular Zaalima, from the film Raees. Paul seems to be enjoying himself as he carries out the act with full fervour and joy, almost flawlessly. Sharing this video, he wrote a sweet caption along with it that read, “One of my favourite song @iamsrk thank u so much my INDIAN people your love and support is beyond the sky and more to come,I need your support and love #kilipaul #zaalima #maasai”.

ALSO READ: Indian origin Parag Agrawal to replace Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO

Click HERE to watch the video.

Netizens were quite impressed and awed by his talent and left encouraging and love-filled comments. One Instagram user wrote, “Keep it up bro”, while another said, “Omg….what a lipsing … Awesome”. A third user wrote, “Brilliant.., you will soon Landup in a Bollywood movie and become a star …” Many others commented, “Love from India”.

ALSO READ: Mumbai schools reopening date pushed to December 14 due to Omicron Coronavirus variant threat