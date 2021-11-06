Watch: Virat Kohli gets a cake facial from teammates on his 33rd birthday post winning against Scotland

The Indian cricket team had a double occasion to celebrate lately. While they had witnessed a massive win over Scotland in the ongoing T20 World Cup, November 5 also marked the 33rd birthday of captain Virat Kohli. Needless to say, our men in blue made sure not to miss out on this opportunity to celebrate the double occasions and had a gala time in the dressing room. In fact, videos have surfaced from their dressing room celebration wherein the Indian cricket team had come together to celebrate Virat Kohli’s birthday.

In the video, Virat Kohli appeared to have got a cake facial by his teammates. He has his face and arms smeared with cake cream and even had a piece of cake placed on his head. Looked like he had a gala time celebrating his birthday this way with his teammates and was seen posing with a big smile for the camera. According to media reports, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also present for Virat Kohli’s birthday celebration. Meanwhile, Virat had stated that he had a low key birthday celebration with his loved ones.

Check out Virat Kohli's birthday celebration video here:

Talking about it, Virat Kohli had stated, “I think I am over that phase now. No, I mean, my family is here. Anushka and Vamika are here. That's celebration enough for me. Just having families around in these times in bio-bubble life is very difficult. That's a blessing in itself. The team has been amazing. Everyone wished me”. Meanwhile, Anushka had shared a love filled picture with Virat and wrote, “No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness!”

